Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Lemonade

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 9:53am   Comments
Share:

In Q3, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) posted sales of $17.80 million. Earnings were up 46.89%, but Lemonade still reported an overall loss of $30.70 million. Lemonade collected $29.90 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $20.90 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Lemonade’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Lemonade posted an ROCE of -0.05%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Lemonade's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Lemonade reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.57/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.64/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMND)

84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Of 2020's Top Performing IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Quantumscape, Kodak Among Analyst's Top Short Squeeze Candidates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com