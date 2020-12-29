A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) - P/E: 2.81 M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) - P/E: 6.59 Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) - P/E: 7.95 Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) - P/E: 9.17 Lennar (NYSE:LEN) - P/E: 9.98

Cannae Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q2 to 1.44 now. Cannae Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

M/I Homes's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 2.51, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.89. M/I Homes does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Michaels Companies's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.86, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.3. Michaels Companies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Century Communities's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.48, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.21. Century Communities does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Lennar has reported Q4 earnings per share at 2.82, which has increased by 33.02% compared to Q3, which was 2.12. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.22%, which has increased by 0.37% from last quarter's yield of 0.85%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.