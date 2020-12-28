5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) - P/E: 5.63 Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) - P/E: 9.52 Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 3.78 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 8.86 Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) - P/E: 9.56

Most recently, Jiayin Gr reported earnings per share at 0.06, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.03. Jiayin Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Consolidated Comms Hldgs reported earnings per share at 0.23, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.21. Its most recent dividend yield is at 14.87%, which has increased by 2.05% from 12.82% in the previous quarter.

Cango's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.75, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.09. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nexstar Media Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 4.08, which has increased by 101.98% compared to Q2, which was 2.02. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.56%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 2.64%.

Most recently, Telephone and Data reported earnings per share at 0.66, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.56. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.51%, which has increased by 0.57% from last quarter's yield of 2.94%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.