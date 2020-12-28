Market Overview

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2020
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 6.68
  2. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - P/E: 7.19
  3. Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) - P/E: 4.32
  4. GEO Gr (NYSE:GEO) - P/E: 7.74
  5. CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) - P/E: 6.71

Comstock Holding Co's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.05, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.14. Comstock Holding Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Kimco Realty experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.24 in Q2 and is now 0.25. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.4%, which has increased by 1.06% from 3.34% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Tremont Mortgage reported earnings per share at 0.33, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.3. Tremont Mortgage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, GEO Gr reported earnings per share at 0.52, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.51. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.02%, which has decreased by 5.0% from 17.02% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, CoreCivic reported earnings per share at 0.52, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.56. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.5%, which has decreased by 1.16% from 11.66% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

