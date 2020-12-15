Market Overview

P/E Ratio Insights for Dropbox

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 10:01am   Comments
In the current market session, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is trading at $23.20, after a 0.54% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock spiked by 25.04%, and in the past year, by 34.85%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session. 

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 3.91%. 

Price Candles

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings. 

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others. 

Dropbox Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 122.74 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 111.72 of the Software industry. Ideally, one might believe that Dropbox Inc. might perform better in the future than it’s industry group, but it’s probable that the stock is overvalued. 

Price Candles

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

