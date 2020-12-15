Market Overview

Looking Into Advanced Micro Devices's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 9:42am
Looking at Q3, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) earned $449.00 million, a 159.54% increase from the preceding quarter. Advanced Micro Devices also posted a total of $2.80 billion in sales, a 44.98% increase since Q2. Advanced Micro Devices earned $173.00 million, and sales totaled $1.93 billion in Q2.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Advanced Micro Devices posted an ROCE of 0.12%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Advanced Micro Devices is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Advanced Micro Devices's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Advanced Micro Devices reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.41/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.35/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Tech

