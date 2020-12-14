Earnings Outlook for Aspen Group

On Tuesday, December 15, Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Aspen Group EPS loss is expected to be around $0.04, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $15.62 million. In the same quarter last year, Aspen Group reported EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $12.09 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 33.33% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 29.24% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Aspen Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual 0 -0.03 -0.07 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 14.23 M 14.10 M 12.18 M 11.60 M Revenue Actual 15.17 M 14.10 M 12.54 M 12.09 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Group were trading at $10.74 as of December 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Aspen Group is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.