Acushnet Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, November 06. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Acushnet Holdings's Q3 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Acushnet Holdings's EPS to be near $0.4 on sales of $414.41 million. In the same quarter last year, Acushnet Holdings announced EPS of $0.39 on revenue of $417.17 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.56% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 0.66% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.37 0.23 0.29 EPS Actual 0.05 0.12 0.24 0.39 Revenue Estimate 356.32 M 427.80 M 362.61 M 398.35 M Revenue Actual 300.00 M 408.74 M 368.27 M 417.17 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Acushnet Holdings are up 17.68%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Acushnet Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.