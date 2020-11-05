Linde Will 'Be Our Savior' In Hydrogen-Powered Solution, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer highlighted a chemical company on CNBC Thursday morning.

Merger With Praxair: Cramer said Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) is becoming the world’s largest industrial gas company.

Cramer said the merger between Linde and Praxair has created a giant in the space and left little to no competition. Most of the time deals like this don’t get completed, he said.

The merger helped the company report strong earnings Thursday morning. Cramer called it a “blowout number” and one of the “best blowouts of the year.”

Related Link: Cramer Gives His Opinion On Linde, Barrick Gold And More

Hydrogen Power: Cramer said Linde is the key player in the hydrogen power market: “They decided green hydrogen is the future.”

Cramer said Linde can change carbon neutral for a lot of companies. The company is behind the increase in hydrogen-powered stations.

Cramer said he also likes Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) in the hydrogen space.

What’s Next: Cramer said Linde has a good balance sheet and good dividend yield.

He said long haul trucking is the next big thing that will use hydrogen power. Cramer said while many companies have failed in the hydrogen market, Linde will succeed.

“Linde is going to be our savior when it comes to the hydrogen-powered solution," he said.

Shares of Linde are up 6% to $249.89 at publication time.