Earnings Outlook for Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, November 06. Here is Benzinga's look at Amneal Pharmaceuticals's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Amneal Pharmaceuticals reporting earnings of $0.12 per share on sales of $482.11 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.04 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $378.28 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 200.0%. Sales would be up 27.45% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.09 0.05 0.14 EPS Actual 0.13 0.20 0.08 0.04 Revenue Estimate 458.44 M 444.23 M 394.78 M 410.98 M Revenue Actual 464.66 M 498.53 M 397.33 M 378.28 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 70.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.