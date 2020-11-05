AES's Earnings: A Preview

On Friday, November 06, AES (NYSE: AES) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect AES's EPS to be near $0.43 on sales of $2.70 billion. In the same quarter last year, AES reported EPS of $0.48 on revenue of $2.62 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.42% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 2.86% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.29 0.33 0.41 EPS Actual 0.25 0.29 0.35 0.48 Revenue Estimate 2.58 B 2.66 B 2.86 B 2.96 B Revenue Actual 2.22 B 2.34 B 2.43 B 2.62 B

Stock Performance

Shares of AES were trading at $19.94 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AES is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.