Coty's Earnings Outlook

Coty (NYSE: COTY) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, November 06. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Coty EPS will likely be near $0.05 while revenue will be around $1.08 billion, according to analysts. Coty earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.07 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.94 billion.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 171.43%. Revenue would have fallen 44.42% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.01 0.24 0.06 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.08 0.27 0.07 Revenue Estimate 1.34 B 1.53 B 2.34 B 1.96 B Revenue Actual 560.40 M 1.53 B 2.35 B 1.94 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Coty have declined 75.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Coty is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.