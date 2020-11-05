Sabre's Earnings: A Preview

On Friday, November 06, Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Sabre have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.72 on revenue of $276.35 million. In the same quarter last year, Sabre posted EPS of $0.27 on sales of $984.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 366.67% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 71.92% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.84 -0.32 0.16 0.24 EPS Actual -1.30 -0.29 0.16 0.27 Revenue Estimate 162.78 M 666.89 M 947.68 M 996.66 M Revenue Actual 83.04 M 658.98 M 941.42 M 984.20 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Sabre have declined 67.88%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sabre is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.