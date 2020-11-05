Earnings Outlook For DISH Network

On Friday, November 06, DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

DISH Network earnings will be near $0.69 per share on sales of $3.56 billion, according to analysts. DISH Network earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.66 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $3.17 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 4.55%. Revenue would be up 12.37% on a year-over-year basis. DISH Network's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.57 0.59 0.61 EPS Actual 0.78 0.55 0.69 0.66 Revenue Estimate 3.10 B 3.15 B 3.15 B 3.16 B Revenue Actual 3.19 B 3.22 B 3.24 B 3.17 B

Stock Performance

Shares of DISH Network were trading at $26.51 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DISH Network is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.