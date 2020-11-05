Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: DocuSign

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 9:14am   Comments
In Q2, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) posted sales of $342.21 million. Earnings were up 40.1%, but DocuSign still reported an overall loss of $58.63 million. DocuSign collected $297.02 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $41.85 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, DocuSign posted an ROCE of -0.12%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows DocuSign is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For DocuSign, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

DocuSign reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.17/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.08/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

