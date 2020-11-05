Market Overview

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

November 05, 2020
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

  1. NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) - P/E: 5.43
  2. CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) - P/E: 5.93
  3. Cypress Environmental (NYSE: CELP) - P/E: 8.38
  4. Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) - P/E: 8.07
  5. CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) - P/E: 9.47

Most recently, NACCO Industries reported earnings per share at 1.14, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.86. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 3.51%, which has increased by 0.6% from 2.91% last quarter.

CrossAmerica Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.14 in Q2 to 0.56 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 13.77%, which has decreased by 1.89% from 15.66% in the previous quarter.

Cypress Environmental’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.11, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.15. Its most recent dividend yield is at 15.56%, which has increased by 6.21% from 9.35% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Enterprise Prods Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.47 in Q2 and is now 0.48. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.86%, which has increased by 0.76% from last quarter’s yield of 10.1%.

CONSOL Coal Resources has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.2, which has increased by 28.57% compared to Q2, which was -0.28. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 20.79%, which has increased by 1.14% from last quarter’s yield of 19.65%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

