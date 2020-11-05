Market Overview

Recap: Bristol-Myers Squibb Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 39.32% year over year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $10,540,000,000 up by 75.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,330,000,000.

Outlook

Bristol-Myers Squibb hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2191341/2E422DEDBD61B35941959E79E4F65940

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $68.34

Company's 52-week low was at $45.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.75%

Company Overview

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various indications, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is leading in drug development. Unlike some of its more diversified peers, Bristol has exited several nonpharmaceutical businesses to focus on branded specialty drugs, which tend to support strong pricing power.

 

