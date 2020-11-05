Recap: CenterPoint Energy Q3 Earnings

Shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 35.85% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $1,622,000,000 declined by 40.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,720,000,000.

Outlook

CenterPoint Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3aebgeb9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.28

52-week low: $11.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.63%

Company Description

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of energy-related businesses. Its regulated electric utility provides transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems in eight states serving approximately 4.5 million customers. CenterPoint owns approximately 54% of Enable Midstream Partners, a partnership consisting of natural gas processing and storage facilities and more than 21,000 miles of interstate, intrastate, and gathering pipelines in the midcontinent region.