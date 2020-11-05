Recap: Dentsply Sirona Q3 Earnings

Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.54% over the past year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $894,800,000 decreased by 7.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $828,870,000.

Guidance

Dentsply Sirona hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kiro5tsm

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $60.87

Company's 52-week low was at $31.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.05%

Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of dental supplies and equipment. Its product segments include dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. The majority of its products are sold through dental distributors, and over approximately 65% of Dentsply's sales are outside the U.S.