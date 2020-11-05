Recap: Dentsply Sirona Q3 Earnings
Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 17.54% over the past year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
Revenue of $894,800,000 decreased by 7.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $828,870,000.
Guidance
Dentsply Sirona hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Nov 05, 2020
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kiro5tsm
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $60.87
Company's 52-week low was at $31.57
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.05%
Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of dental supplies and equipment. Its product segments include dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. The majority of its products are sold through dental distributors, and over approximately 65% of Dentsply's sales are outside the U.S.
Posted-In: Earnings