Sage Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.67% year over year to ($2.03), which beat the estimate of ($2.39).

Revenue of $1,639,000 declined by 54.09% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Sage Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7o3nyw69

Price Action

52-week high: $155.33

Company's 52-week low was at $25.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.91%

Company Overview

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the study of the nervous system and brain to discover medicines to treat life-threatening, rare central nervous system disorders. The company's lead development program is SAGE-547, it is in Phase 3 clinical trials for super-refractory status epilepticus; and the SAGE-217 program which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for post-partum depression, essential tremor, Parkinson's disease and major depressive disorder. The company is also developing several other compounds for treatment that is in the early stage of development.