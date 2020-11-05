Recap: Capri Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 22.41% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $1,110,000,000 declined by 23.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $916,220,000.

Outlook

Capri Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.capriholdings.com%2F&eventid=2633456&sessionid=1&key=59831998C123ABACA51DC1F5052E879A®Tag=

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $39.90

Company's 52-week low was at $5.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.15%

Company Overview

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands that comprise Capri Holdings. Capri markets, distributes, and retails upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest and original brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 800 company-owned stores, third-party retailers, and e-commerce. Milan-based Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion. Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since he was part of a group that acquired Michael Kors in 2003.