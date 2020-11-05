Norbord: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Norbord (NYSE: OSB) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 2390.91% year over year to $2.52, which beat the estimate of $1.00.
Revenue of $725,000,000 rose by 66.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $532,580,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Norbord hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 05, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1383968&tp_key=431d0dce13
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $36.53
Company's 52-week low was at $8.92
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.92%
Company Description
Norbord is the largest global producer of oriented strand board, which is used as a structural panel for building applications. The majority of its mills are located throughout the United States, with additional capacity in Northern Europe.
Posted-In: Earnings