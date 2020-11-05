Norbord: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Norbord (NYSE: OSB) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2390.91% year over year to $2.52, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $725,000,000 rose by 66.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $532,580,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Norbord hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1383968&tp_key=431d0dce13

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $36.53

Company's 52-week low was at $8.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.92%

Company Description

Norbord is the largest global producer of oriented strand board, which is used as a structural panel for building applications. The majority of its mills are located throughout the United States, with additional capacity in Northern Europe.