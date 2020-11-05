SeaWorld Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 181.45% year over year to ($1.01), which missed the estimate of ($0.83).

Revenue of $106,117,000 decreased by 77.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $99,160,000.

Outlook

SeaWorld Entertainment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SeaWorld Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/seas201105wKOGtkS1.html

Price Action

52-week high: $36.96

52-week low: $6.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.92%

Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core business is the operation of theme parks and such entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. Seaworld also operates a reservations-only attraction offering interaction with marine animals known as Discovery Cove and a seasonal park under the name Sesame Place. The company generates most of its revenue from selling admission to the theme parks.