Recap: Gray Television Q3 Earnings

Shares of Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 128.00% year over year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $604,000,000 higher by 16.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $571,550,000.

Outlook

Gray Television hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kjp4jvv8

Technicals

52-week high: $23.07

52-week low: $8.53

Price action over last quarter: down 9.91%

Company Profile

Gray Television Inc is a television broadcast company. The company is engaged in owning and operating television stations. It also owns video program production, marketing, and digital business. The company has two segments namely, broadcasting and production companies. It generates revenue through direct and advertising agency intermediary sales channels.