Recap: Murphy Oil Q3 Earnings

Shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 141.67% year over year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $421,865,000 declined by 48.37% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $473,190,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Murphy Oil hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.murphyoilcorp.com%2Fnews-releases%3Ffield_nir_news_date_value%255Bmin%255D%3D2020&eventid=2626016&sessionid=1&key=7D6FFB9796E9776C54E9631660866923®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.12

52-week low: $4.50

Price action over last quarter: down 46.82%

Company Profile

Murphy Oil is an independent exploration and production company developing unconventional resources in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 800 million barrels of oil equivalent. Consolidated production averaged 186 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 68% oil and natural gas liquids and 32% natural gas.