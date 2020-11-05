Market Overview

Recap: ChannelAdvisor Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 8:50am   Comments
Shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) move lower by 5.38% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 66.67% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $35,285,000 higher by 11.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,430,000.

Looking Ahead

ChannelAdvisor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q4 revenue expected between $37,300,000 and $38,300,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/85n6b49q

Price Action

52-week high: $22.32

Company's 52-week low was at $4.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.47%

Company Overview

ChannelAdvisor Corp is a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions for retailers and manufacturers. Its solutions enable clients to integrate and manage its merchandise sales across multiple online channels and are offered on the firm's cloud-based platform. These solutions include inventory availability, pricing optimization, and data analytics capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscription fees to its Software-as-a-Service platform, which is typically sold on an annual basis. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.

 

