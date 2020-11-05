Meredith: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Meredith (NYSE: MDP) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3366.67% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $693,500,000 declined by 4.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $659,960,000.

Guidance

Meredith hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.meredith.com%2F&eventid=2626012&sessionid=1&key=C0637BECC6B21A43F8362866603B3B88®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $39.84

52-week low: $10.01

Price action over last quarter: down 23.72%

Company Description

Meredith Corp is an American media company that focuses on publications and marketing services around the home, family, food, and lifestyle markets. The company operates two divisions: national media and local media. The national media segment publishes magazines such as Every Day with Rachael Ray, Better Homes and Gardens, Family Fun, and Parents; this segment is the source of the majority of Meredith's revenue. The local media segment owns over 15 television stations around the United States. In 2014, the company announced a 10-year licensing agreement with Martha Stewart Omnimedia to acquire the rights to Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, and marthastewart.com.