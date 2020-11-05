Select Interior Concepts: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 80.00% over the past year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $150,050,000 decreased by 5.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $142,200,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1383421&tp_key=64a9940323

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.83

Company's 52-week low was at $1.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.44%

Company Overview

Select Interior Concepts Inc is a diversified product and service company who acts as an installer and distributor of interior building products in residential interior design services. Through Residential Design Services segment it earns the majority of the revenue and serves national and regional homebuilders by providing an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution and installation needs of their homebuyer customers. While its Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, as well as tile, through its warehouse locations across the United States. Its slabs include marble, granite, and quartz, for use as a distinctive kitchen and bathroom countertops.