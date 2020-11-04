Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Playa Hotels & Resorts Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) were unchanged after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 147.83% over the past year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $28,736,000 decreased by 78.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,120,000.

Outlook

Playa Hotels & Resorts hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $8.59

52-week low: $1.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.81%

Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV acts as an owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations. The company's segments are Yucatan Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Yucatan Peninsula segment. Its brand profile consists of HYATT ZIVA, HYATT ZILARA, Hilton, JEWEL RESORTS, and others.

 

Related Articles (PLYA)

Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.