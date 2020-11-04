Recap: Playa Hotels & Resorts Q3 Earnings

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) were unchanged after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 147.83% over the past year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $28,736,000 decreased by 78.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,120,000.

Outlook

Playa Hotels & Resorts hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $8.59

52-week low: $1.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.81%

Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV acts as an owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations. The company's segments are Yucatan Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Yucatan Peninsula segment. Its brand profile consists of HYATT ZIVA, HYATT ZILARA, Hilton, JEWEL RESORTS, and others.