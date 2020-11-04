Recap: Marriott Vacations Q3 Earnings

Shares of Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) increased 0.74% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 141.12% over the past year to ($0.81), which missed the estimate of ($0.59).

Revenue of $649,000,000 declined by 43.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $620,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Marriott Vacations hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $131.27

Company's 52-week low was at $30.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.56%

Company Overview

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's major revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services.