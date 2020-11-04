Upwork: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 33.33% year over year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.08).
Revenue of $96,748,000 up by 22.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $90,440,000.
Looking Ahead
Upwork Sees Q4 Sales $96M-$98M vs $92.7M Estimate; FY20 Sales $363M-$365M vs $353.8M Est.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 04, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rxkfbirb
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $21.30
Company's 52-week low was at $5.14
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.88%
Company Profile
Upwork Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. The develops platform for hiring and freelancing purpose. Its products offering include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll.
