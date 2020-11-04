Pioneer Natural Resources: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 91.46% year over year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $922,000,000 decreased by 25.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $838,530,000.

Guidance

Pioneer Natural Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Pioneer Natural Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $159.01

52-week low: $48.62

Price action over last quarter: down 18.66%

Company Description

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent exploration and production company with operations throughout the southern and central United States. Following planned divestitures, Pioneer will be exclusively focused on the Midland portion of the Permian Basin in Texas. At year-end 2019, Pioneer's proven reserves were 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent with net production for the year of 346 mboe per day. Oil and natural gas liquids represented 82% of production.