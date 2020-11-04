Recap: Watts Water Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.96% year over year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $383,900,000 decreased by 2.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $363,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Watts Water Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $116.83

Company's 52-week low was at $69.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.44%

Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies is a U.S.-based company that provides safety, energy efficiency, and water conservation products. The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial flow control products, which are sold for plumbing and hot water applications; HVAC and gas products, including commercial boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions, and heating systems; drainage and water reuse products, including drainage products and engineered rainwater-harvesting solutions; and water quality products, including point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems. The company generates most of its revenue from markets in the Americas and in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.