Expedia Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 107.12% year over year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.79).

Revenue of $1,504,000,000 decreased by 57.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,380,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Expedia Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Expedia Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2625806/F1AE892787E366A6D1391987B23C2E63

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $138.72

Company's 52-week low was at $40.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.14%

Company Profile

Expedia is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (70% of total 2019 sales), air tickets (7%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (14%), and advertising revenue (9%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, Egencia, and Vrbo. It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.