Recap: Nu Skin Enterprises Q3 Earnings

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) rose 1.96% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.71% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $703,347,000 up by 19.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $689,580,000.

Outlook

Nu Skin Sees FY20 EPS $3.35-$3.45 vs $3.17 Estimate, Sales $2.55B-$2.58B vs $2.53B Est.

Nu Skin Sees Q4 EPS $1.10-$1.20 vs $1.05 Estimate, Sales $720M-$750M vs $706.1M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dgutom9e

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $57.01

Company's 52-week low was at $12.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.47%

Company Overview

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc is a health and beauty direct-selling company with a comprehensive product line: anti-aging skin products; peels, masks, and scrubs; moisturizers; body care; hair care; men's care; oral care; sun protection; and cosmetics. The company has three main product divisions: anti-aging, skin, and pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceuticals division offers nutritionals, weight-management products, and food supplements. The company has operations internationally, in more than 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.