Recap: Nu Skin Enterprises Q3 Earnings
Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) rose 1.96% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 36.71% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.98.
Revenue of $703,347,000 up by 19.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $689,580,000.
Outlook
Nu Skin Sees FY20 EPS $3.35-$3.45 vs $3.17 Estimate, Sales $2.55B-$2.58B vs $2.53B Est.
Nu Skin Sees Q4 EPS $1.10-$1.20 vs $1.05 Estimate, Sales $720M-$750M vs $706.1M Est.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Nov 04, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dgutom9e
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $57.01
Company's 52-week low was at $12.30
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.47%
Company Overview
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc is a health and beauty direct-selling company with a comprehensive product line: anti-aging skin products; peels, masks, and scrubs; moisturizers; body care; hair care; men's care; oral care; sun protection; and cosmetics. The company has three main product divisions: anti-aging, skin, and pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceuticals division offers nutritionals, weight-management products, and food supplements. The company has operations internationally, in more than 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.
Posted-In: Earnings