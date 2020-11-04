ePlus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.18% over the past year to $1.68, which beat the estimate of $1.21.

Revenue of $433,081,000 rose by 5.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $371,870,000.

Outlook

ePlus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ePlus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $99.63

Company's 52-week low was at $42.53

Price action over last quarter: down 3.65%

Company Profile

ePlus Inc is a holding company. ePlus through its subsidiaries provides information technology solutions. The company's technology solutions enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It also provides consulting, professional and managed services and complete lifecycle management services including flexible financing solutions. ePlus focuses on middle market and large enterprises in North America and the United Kingdom.