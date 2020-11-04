Macrogenics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.47% over the past year to ($0.66), which beat the estimate of ($0.93).

Revenue of $18,253,000 declined by 2.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,790,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/winmrboe

Price Action

52-week high: $32.18

Company's 52-week low was at $4.04

Price action over last quarter: down 17.09%

Company Profile

Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's strategy includes leveraging partnerships with a therapeutic focus geared toward developing a broad portfolio of pipeline candidates. The company also targets autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company's intellectual property is characterized by its patent use to protect the composition of its product candidates and the technology used to create them.