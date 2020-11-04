Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: FedNat Holding Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 4:23pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 575.76% year over year to ($1.57), which missed the estimate of ($1.37).

Revenue of $83,546,000 decreased by 4.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $89,990,000.

Looking Ahead

FedNat Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6dwk8xz3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.87

52-week low: $4.90

Price action over last quarter: down 43.81%

Company Overview

FedNat Holding Co is a provider of property and liability insurance products in the United States. It offers underwriting services to homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The segments of the company are Homeowners, Automobile and Other, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Homeowners segment. The Homeowners line of business consists of the homeowners and fire property and casualty insurance business.

 

Related Articles (FNHC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.