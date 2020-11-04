Recap: FedNat Holding Q3 Earnings

Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 575.76% year over year to ($1.57), which missed the estimate of ($1.37).

Revenue of $83,546,000 decreased by 4.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $89,990,000.

Looking Ahead

FedNat Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6dwk8xz3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.87

52-week low: $4.90

Price action over last quarter: down 43.81%

Company Overview

FedNat Holding Co is a provider of property and liability insurance products in the United States. It offers underwriting services to homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The segments of the company are Homeowners, Automobile and Other, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Homeowners segment. The Homeowners line of business consists of the homeowners and fire property and casualty insurance business.