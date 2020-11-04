Axon Enterprise's Earnings: A Preview

On Thursday, November 05, Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Axon Enterprise analysts model for earnings of $0.2 per share on sales of $149.83 million. In the same quarter last year, Axon Enterprise posted EPS of $0.28 on sales of $130.84 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 28.57%. Sales would be up 14.52% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.18 0.38 0.26 EPS Actual -0.01 0.40 0.41 0.28 Revenue Estimate 133.36 M 131.97 M 146.31 M 122.74 M Revenue Actual 141.26 M 147.16 M 171.85 M 130.84 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise were trading at $101.68 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 99.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Axon Enterprise is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.