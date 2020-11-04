Preview: Alphatec Holdings's Earnings

On Thursday, November 05, Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Alphatec Holdings's loss per share to be near $0.24 on sales of $39.28 million. Alphatec Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.26. Revenue was $29.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.69% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 34.52% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.21 -0.19 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.33 -0.18 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 16.35 M 29.42 M 30.83 M 26.37 M Revenue Actual 29.63 M 30.11 M 32.35 M 29.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Alphatec Holdings were trading at $9.34 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Alphatec Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.