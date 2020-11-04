Earnings Outlook for Pembina Pipeline

On Thursday, November 05, Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.44 and sales around $1.63 billion. In the same quarter last year, Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.66 on sales of $1.70 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 33.33% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 4.12% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.44 EPS Actual 0.28 0.37 0.16 0.66 Revenue Estimate 1.63 B 1.63 B 1.63 B 1.63 B Revenue Actual 914.61 M 1.25 B 1.33 B 1.70 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline were trading at $21.37 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pembina Pipeline is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.