Return On Capital Employed Overview: Comcast

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 9:18am   Comments
Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) posted a 12.29% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 7.66% over the previous quarter to $25.53 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Comcast is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q2, Comcast earned $4.65 billion and total sales reached $23.71 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Comcast’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Comcast posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Comcast, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Comcast reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.65/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.52/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

