Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) - P/E: 1.14 StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) - P/E: 6.66 Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) - P/E: 5.86 Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) - P/E: 5.61 Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) - P/E: 8.22

Fly Leasing’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.32, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.24. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.74%, which has increased by 0.84% from 6.9% in the previous quarter.

StealthGas’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.25, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.08. StealthGas does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ardmore Shipping has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.2, which has decreased by 148.78% compared to Q2, which was 0.41. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.77%, which has decreased by 2.56% from last quarter’s yield of 6.33%.

Capital Product Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q2 to 0.41 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.26%, which has decreased by 0.62% from last quarter’s yield of 5.88%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.05, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.28. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 2.51%, which has increased by 0.45% from 2.06% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.