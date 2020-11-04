Recap: Clean Harbors Q3 Earnings
Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 25.00% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.27.
Revenue of $779,344,000 declined by 12.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $779,070,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Clean Harbors hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 04, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r7pb7a3n
Price Action
52-week high: $88.40
52-week low: $29.45
Price action over last quarter: down 13.01%
Company Overview
Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental, energy and industrial services provider. It provides part cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.