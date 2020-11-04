Recap: Clean Harbors Q3 Earnings

Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.00% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $779,344,000 declined by 12.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $779,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Clean Harbors hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r7pb7a3n

Price Action

52-week high: $88.40

52-week low: $29.45

Price action over last quarter: down 13.01%

Company Overview

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental, energy and industrial services provider. It provides part cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.