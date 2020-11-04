Market Overview

Recap: United Fire Group Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 242.50% over the past year to ($1.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $282,121,000 declined by 5.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $295,610,000.

Outlook

United Fire Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ufcs/mediaframe/40938/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.52

Company's 52-week low was at $19.17

Price action over last quarter: down 17.73%

Company Description

United Fire Group Inc is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, which includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance and assumed reinsurance, and life insurance, which includes deferred and immediate annuities, universal life products and traditional life. The primary source of revenue is premiums and investment income.

 

