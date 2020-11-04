Allot: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $34,752,000 rose by 25.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,740,000.

Looking Ahead

Allot hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $135,000,000 and $140,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://veidan-stream.com/allotq3-2020.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.05

52-week low: $6.44

Price action over last quarter: down 12.86%

Company Overview

Allot Ltd is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company's solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and network-based security services. The firm's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises.