Allot: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 40.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).
Revenue of $34,752,000 rose by 25.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,740,000.
Looking Ahead
Allot hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $135,000,000 and $140,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Nov 04, 2020
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://veidan-stream.com/allotq3-2020.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $13.05
52-week low: $6.44
Price action over last quarter: down 12.86%
Company Overview
Allot Ltd is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company's solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and network-based security services. The firm's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises.