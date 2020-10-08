5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) - P/E: 4.66 DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) - P/E: 3.04 Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) - P/E: 3.12 Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) - P/E: 9.0 Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) - P/E: 5.4

Most recently, NACCO Industries reported earnings per share at 0.86, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.88. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.51%, which has increased by 0.6% from last quarter’s yield of 2.91%.

DHT Holdings’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.81, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.44. Its most recent dividend yield is at 33.51%, which has increased by 10.06% from 23.45% in the previous quarter.

Diamond S Shipping’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.14, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.12. Diamond S Shipping does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Earthstone Energy’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.2, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.13. Earthstone Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Global Partners’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 2.21, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.05. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 14.33%, which has increased by 0.03% from 14.3% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.