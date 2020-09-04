Market Overview

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 8:51am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) - P/E: 7.62
  2. Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) - P/E: 9.86
  3. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) - P/E: 9.8
  4. Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) - P/E: 7.54
  5. Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) - P/E: 8.7

Most recently, Pingtan Marine Enterprise reported earnings per share at -0.02, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.47%, which has increased by 0.49% from last quarter’s yield of 0.98%.

This quarter, Alico experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.29 in Q2 and is now 0.25. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.13%, which has decreased by 0.09% from last quarter’s yield of 1.22%.

Perdoceo Education saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.42 in Q1 to 0.41 now. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Adtalem Glb Education’s earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.58, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.81. Adtalem Glb Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Mannatech saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.15 in Q1 to 0.47 now. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 3.63%, which has increased by 0.24% from 3.39% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Dividends

