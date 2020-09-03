Domo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) rose 9.98% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 61.46% year over year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($0.50).

Revenue of $51,131,000 up by 22.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $49,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Domo Sees Q3 EPS $(0.46)-$(0.42) Vs. $(0.45) Est., Sales $51.2M-$52.2M Vs. $49.59M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 03, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/naamswem

Price Action

52-week high: $46.63

52-week low: $7.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.94%

Company Overview

Domo Inc is a US-based software company. It offers a cloud-based operating system that integrates every component of a business with real-time business dashboard visualization and key performance indicator reporting. The platform unifies data, systems, and people for a digitally connected business. The company provided solutions have application in different industries such as education, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, among others. The company's solution is comprised of seven core elements including connectors, data warehouse and fast query engine, Domo ETL, data analysis and visualization tools, artificial intelligence algorithms, collaboration tools, and apps and partner ecosystem. Geographically, United States comprises maximum revenue for the company.