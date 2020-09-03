Misonix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% over the past year to ($0.50), which missed the estimate of ($0.48).

Revenue of $13,713,000 up by 40.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,510,000.

Outlook

Misonix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Misonix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 03, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/74g4drra

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.20

52-week low: $6.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.99%

Company Description

Misonix Inc is a medical devices company. It designs, manufactures, markets and develops invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. The company's products enhance clinical outcomes and provide value to the overall healthcare system. It has developed products such as BoneScalpel; SonaStar and SonicOne. BoneScalpel surgical system (BoneScalpel), is used mainly for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue. SonaStar Surgical Aspirator (SonaStar), which is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors, primarily in the neuro and general surgery field.